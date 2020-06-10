All apartments in Lafayette
2778 Emerald Lake Lane
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

2778 Emerald Lake Lane

2778 Emerald Lake Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2778 Emerald Lake Ln, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, home in lovely Indian Peaks, Lafayette! Newer construction with 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and carpeting, upgraded open kitchen, great lighting, beautiful fixtures, and a gas fireplace. The master bathroom has double vanity sinks, and a huge walk in closet. Washer/Dryer. Multilevel, approximately 2100 square feet with very nice views. Low maintenance yard, 2 car garage. No pets. Cul-de-sac. Upstairs balcony. Make this your dream home today! For more information, or to schedule a showing please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.

For virtual tour please copy and paste link: https://vimeo.com/423402982

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2778 Emerald Lake Lane have any available units?
2778 Emerald Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2778 Emerald Lake Lane have?
Some of 2778 Emerald Lake Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2778 Emerald Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2778 Emerald Lake Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2778 Emerald Lake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2778 Emerald Lake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 2778 Emerald Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2778 Emerald Lake Lane does offer parking.
Does 2778 Emerald Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2778 Emerald Lake Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2778 Emerald Lake Lane have a pool?
No, 2778 Emerald Lake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2778 Emerald Lake Lane have accessible units?
No, 2778 Emerald Lake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2778 Emerald Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2778 Emerald Lake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2778 Emerald Lake Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2778 Emerald Lake Lane has units with air conditioning.
