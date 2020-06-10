2778 Emerald Lake Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, home in lovely Indian Peaks, Lafayette! Newer construction with 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and carpeting, upgraded open kitchen, great lighting, beautiful fixtures, and a gas fireplace. The master bathroom has double vanity sinks, and a huge walk in closet. Washer/Dryer. Multilevel, approximately 2100 square feet with very nice views. Low maintenance yard, 2 car garage. No pets. Cul-de-sac. Upstairs balcony. Make this your dream home today! For more information, or to schedule a showing please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.



For virtual tour please copy and paste link: https://vimeo.com/423402982