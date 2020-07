Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ground Floor Apartment Available In Lafayette Home - Great apartment in a house! Has a separate entrance and garage space. Large space with living room, two large open spaces for office and/or dining space, bar at kitchen 1 bedroom, hallway, two storage areas. Includes a white leather couch, two large chairs and end table. On ground floor with private entry door and walk-out patio, garage space, on 18th hole golf course with gorgeous view of mountains.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4992772)