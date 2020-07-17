All apartments in Jefferson County
15442 W 66th Avenue #F
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

15442 W 66th Avenue #F

15442 West 66th Avenue · (303) 466-6340
Location

15442 West 66th Avenue, Jefferson County, CO 80007
Wyndhams

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15442 W 66th Avenue #F · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
15442 W 66th Avenue #F Available 08/01/20 Immaculate Upscale Townhome-Like New!! - Amazing newer townhome in Arvada. This home was customized with an unusually large master bedroom instead of 3 bedrooms! Plenty of room for a study/office, huge master bathroom with double vanities, walk-in closet, soaking tub, walk-in shower. The second bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath along with amazing mountain views. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steal appliances, cherry cabinets & hardwood floors. Close to plenty of shopping, restaurants & services.

(RLNE4133702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15442 W 66th Avenue #F have any available units?
15442 W 66th Avenue #F has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15442 W 66th Avenue #F have?
Some of 15442 W 66th Avenue #F's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15442 W 66th Avenue #F currently offering any rent specials?
15442 W 66th Avenue #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15442 W 66th Avenue #F pet-friendly?
No, 15442 W 66th Avenue #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 15442 W 66th Avenue #F offer parking?
No, 15442 W 66th Avenue #F does not offer parking.
Does 15442 W 66th Avenue #F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15442 W 66th Avenue #F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15442 W 66th Avenue #F have a pool?
No, 15442 W 66th Avenue #F does not have a pool.
Does 15442 W 66th Avenue #F have accessible units?
No, 15442 W 66th Avenue #F does not have accessible units.
Does 15442 W 66th Avenue #F have units with dishwashers?
No, 15442 W 66th Avenue #F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15442 W 66th Avenue #F have units with air conditioning?
No, 15442 W 66th Avenue #F does not have units with air conditioning.
