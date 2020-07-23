/
gilpin county
31 Apartments for rent in Gilpin County, CO
Gold Mountain Village
440 Powder Run Dr, Central City, CO
1 Bedroom
$993
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
918 sqft
Located in the mountain town of Central City, Colorado, Gold Mountain Village Apartments brings together mountain scenery and comfortable living at an affordable cost! With spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that include large closets,
1 Unit Available
147 Verdi Drive
147 Verdi Drive, Gilpin County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2800 sqft
Incredible Mountain Home on 1.5 Acres! - Property Id: 263418 Incredible 1.
Results within 1 mile of Gilpin County
1 Unit Available
3107 Riverside Drive
3107 Riverside Drive, Idaho Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Available 11/16/20 Quiet Mountain Town home With Backyard River - Property Id: 11277 Recently remolded throughout. Kitchen with new cabinets, butcher block counter, gas range, microwave and new recessed lighting. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Gilpin County
1 Unit Available
1868 County Road 308
1868 County Road 308, Downieville-Lawson-Dumont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1736 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST Single family home on Clear Creek - rafting and fishing out your front door! Ideal location with quick access to hiking, biking and skiing while also a short drive to Denver. Wood-burning fireplace and wood stove.
1 Unit Available
Tanoa and Hiwan
1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1
1274 Red Lodge Drive, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2683 sqft
Terrific location! Minutes from 1-70, Elk Meadow Open Space and Evergreen Recreation Center. Walking distance from Bergen Park Shopping area containing King Soopers, Natural Grocers, True Yoga Studio as well as various restaurants and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Gilpin County
1 Unit Available
University Hill
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
675 sqft
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boulder
934 Spruce Street
934 Spruce St, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1442 sqft
Come tour this awesome home located in the heart of central Boulder! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,442 square feet of livable space.
1 Unit Available
Devil's Thumb
1308 Sandstone Court
1308 Sandstone Court, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2100 sqft
Come check out this spacious home located in South Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a garage and tons of living space! The kitchen contains all the major appliances, tons of beautiful wood cabinetry, and granite
1 Unit Available
Chautauqua
102 Chautauqua Park
102 Chautauqua Park, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1066 sqft
102 Chautauqua Park Available 07/27/20 Historic Cottage in Chautauqua Park - Beautifully renovated Cottage in Chautauqua Park, built in 1898 and it shows in all the charm, Updated while still reflecting the Original Bungalow style.
1 Unit Available
Flatirons
1637 6th Street
1637 6th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,350
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, renovated apt in downtown boulder!!! - Property Id: 131949 Located in a quiet and charming part of west boulder, this 1br / 1ba unit was recently remodeled with luxury finishes and amenities.
1 Unit Available
Flatirons
1635 6th Street
1635 6th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
Available 09/01/20 Reduced! Stunning & new 2br in downtown Boulder! - Property Id: 148440 Can't miss, recently renovated, 2 story modern apartment in west boulder that was previously only owner occupied.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boulder
2027 10th Street
2027 10th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1358 sqft
Cozy 2bd/1ba Brick Home in the Heart of Boulder! Available July 19th! - This cozy brick home has an unbeatable location in the very heart of downtown Boulder! Located in the Mapleton Hill neighborhood, this gem is steps away from coffee shops,
1 Unit Available
Grant
934 8th Street #B
934 8th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
500 sqft
934 8th Street #B Available 08/01/20 Spacious and Bright Top Floor Apartment with Flatirons Views for Rent in Boulder - This spacious and bright top floor apartment has great views of the Flatirons and is available for a 12 month lease.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boulder
625 Pearl St. #18
625 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
750 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in the Heart on Downtown Boulder - Available August 1st - Take a virtual tour now >>> https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boulder
1026 Spruce Unit A
1026 Spruce St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1070 sqft
1026 Spruce Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom w/ Loft, True Downtown Boulder Living - Cozy second-floor 2 bed, 1 bath, apartment in beautiful Victorian home with loft – perfect for small den or office space! The unit has hardwood floors, stainless
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boulder
625 Pearl St Unit 28
625 Pearl St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
748 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE West Pearl 2 Bed 1 Bath Top Floor Condo-Available Now! - Located in the Highly Desirable West Pearl neighborhood, this Rarely available Top floor condo features bamboo floors, beautifully RENOVATED Kitchen & bathroom, solar tubes
1 Unit Available
El Pinal
30177 Appaloosa Drive
30177 Appaloosa Drive, Evergreen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1860 sqft
30177 Appaloosa Drive Available 08/01/20 EVERGREEN! 3 bed / 2 bath / Ranch Floorplan - Private and the views are great! Let us show you this great 3 bed, 2 bath, mountain home.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boulder
934 Spruce Street,
934 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1442 sqft
934 Spruce Street, Available 08/14/20 Awesome Three Bedroom in the Heart of Boulder - Available August 14th! - Come tour this awesome home located in the heart of central Boulder! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,442
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boulder
934 1/2 Spruce Street
934 1/2 Spruce St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,895
750 sqft
934 1/2 Spruce Street Available 09/14/20 Lovely One Bedroom Unit Two Blocks from Pearl Street Mall! - Available September 14th! - Come check out this great unit in central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom, and 750
1 Unit Available
Mapleton Hill
825 North St
825 North Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
978 sqft
Completely Renovated 2BD/1BA North Boulder Home - Welcome Home! This gorgeous 2BD/1BA North Boulder home has been completely renovated.
1 Unit Available
Mapleton Hill
613 Pine Street #1
613 Pine St, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Garden Level Apartment For Rent Within Walking Distance Of Pearl Street Mall - This is a recently renovated Garden level apartment located in the historic Mapleton district of Boulder.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boulder
297 Pearl Street
297 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
Custom Four Bedroom Home Available For Rent Near Pearl St Mall - Live at the foot of the mountain in this newer, custom victorian home a few blocks to restaurants on Pearl St.
1 Unit Available
Mapleton Hill
910 Portland Place #19
910 Portland Place, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
910 Portland Place #19 Available 08/07/20 Unique 1 bedroom 1 bath plus Loft in Boulder!! Move in August 7th! - To schedule a showing of this home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-5529, 910-portland-pl@rent.dynasty.
1 Unit Available
Newlands
815 Alpine Ave #3
815 Alpine Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
888 sqft
815 Alpine Ave #3 Available 08/15/20 FURNISHED 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo AVAILABLE: August 15th near North Boulder Park - Bright, beautiful, FURNISHED and NEWLY REMODELED! Top Floor Condo in the Newlands neighborhood, 1/2 block from North Boulder Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Gilpin County area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster have apartments for rent.
