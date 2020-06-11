All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like LP1 Research - #606.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
LP1 Research - #606
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

LP1 Research - #606

1368 Sunnyside Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1368 Sunnyside Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1368 E Sunnyside Street Available 07/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: 3 Bedroom + Finished Basement or 4th bedroom. Available July 1. - This home is available July 1. It is located near Broadway and C-470 off Dad Clark.

There are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the top floor. The main floor has a kitchen with a large dining room, formal living and a family room. But wait there's also a finished basement. The basement is finished as one open room and can be used as a bedroom, a rec room, or a man cave.

The yard is fully fenced and low maintenance. There's a small grassy are for your pets.

The house is well taken care of, clean and very cozy.

Pet policy: no more than 2 pets, $20 monthly pet rent per pet, $350 pet deposit per pet.

To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a showing please email or text.

(RLNE4099256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #606 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #606 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
Is LP1 Research - #606 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #606 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #606 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #606 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #606 offer parking?
No, LP1 Research - #606 does not offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #606 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #606 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #606 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #606 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #606 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #606 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #606 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #606 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does LP1 Research - #606 have units with air conditioning?
No, LP1 Research - #606 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs