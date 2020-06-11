LP1 Research - #606

Amenities

1368 E Sunnyside Street Available 07/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: 3 Bedroom + Finished Basement or 4th bedroom. Available July 1. - This home is available July 1. It is located near Broadway and C-470 off Dad Clark.



There are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the top floor. The main floor has a kitchen with a large dining room, formal living and a family room. But wait there's also a finished basement. The basement is finished as one open room and can be used as a bedroom, a rec room, or a man cave.



The yard is fully fenced and low maintenance. There's a small grassy are for your pets.



The house is well taken care of, clean and very cozy.



Pet policy: no more than 2 pets, $20 monthly pet rent per pet, $350 pet deposit per pet.



