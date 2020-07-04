9997 Falcon Creek Dr

Amenities

dishwasher parking air conditioning clubhouse microwave internet access

Two bedroom, Jack-and-Jill bath. Comfortable bedrooms include large windows, closet space, and private sink. Shared common space with TV and lounge area. The spacious kitchen has a double oven, gas stove, microwave, and dinnerware. The home is clean and naturally well-lit, backs up to open space. Perfectly located near great restaurants, grocers, the bluffs, and I-25. The property is managed by a responsible live-in homeowner. Cable, electric, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water are included!