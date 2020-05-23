All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9815 Dunning Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9815 Dunning Cir
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

9815 Dunning Cir

9815 Dunning Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9815 Dunning Cir, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
playground
garage
AVAIL 07/15/2020

11 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Absolutely gorgeous low maintenance patio home with main floor master! Beautiful finishes throughout including a large kitchen island with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, under cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms and a large loft upstairs. Attached 2 car garage and unfinished basement with plenty of storage. Home is wired for surround sound. Large deck overlooking fenced yard - great for outdoor entertaining. Energy-efficient furnace and water heater.

Neighborhood has community gardens, playground, and plenty of trails. Enjoy access to all four Highlands Ranch Rec Centers.

Sorry, no pets.

For showing, please call or text Natasha at (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required for in-person tour*

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com. All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9815 Dunning Cir have any available units?
9815 Dunning Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9815 Dunning Cir have?
Some of 9815 Dunning Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9815 Dunning Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9815 Dunning Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 Dunning Cir pet-friendly?
No, 9815 Dunning Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9815 Dunning Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9815 Dunning Cir offers parking.
Does 9815 Dunning Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9815 Dunning Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 Dunning Cir have a pool?
No, 9815 Dunning Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9815 Dunning Cir have accessible units?
No, 9815 Dunning Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 Dunning Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9815 Dunning Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 9815 Dunning Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9815 Dunning Cir has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs