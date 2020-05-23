9815 Dunning Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking playground garage

AVAIL 07/15/2020



11 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Absolutely gorgeous low maintenance patio home with main floor master! Beautiful finishes throughout including a large kitchen island with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, under cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms and a large loft upstairs. Attached 2 car garage and unfinished basement with plenty of storage. Home is wired for surround sound. Large deck overlooking fenced yard - great for outdoor entertaining. Energy-efficient furnace and water heater.



Neighborhood has community gardens, playground, and plenty of trails. Enjoy access to all four Highlands Ranch Rec Centers.



Sorry, no pets.



For showing, please call or text Natasha at (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required for in-person tour*



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com. All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.