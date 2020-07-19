Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool garage pet friendly

3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1489 Sqft - 9805 Castle Ridge Cir - Available 30 days from deposit: This charming 3 Bed/2.5 bath Highlands Ranch home has a spacious floor plan and is in immaculate condition. New carpet and refinished hardwood floors. Includes formal living room, family room, gas fireplace, 2" blinds, powder bath, 2-car garage, unfinished basement, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, tile floors, fenced rear, patio with pergola, and central heat & air. Kitchen features granite counters, glass-top stove/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Located in sought after Highlands Ranch, you'll have access to 4 rec centers, pools, jogging/walking paths, play grounds, back country trails, and more! Walking distance to Trailblazer Elementary School. Small dogs permitted with $250 refundable deposit and $25 per month pet rent. NO cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,150

Application Fee: $40.00

Lease Administration Fee: $200



**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



