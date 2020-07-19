All apartments in Highlands Ranch
9805 Castle Ridge Cir

9805 Castle Ridge Circle
Location

9805 Castle Ridge Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1489 Sqft - 9805 Castle Ridge Cir - Available 30 days from deposit: This charming 3 Bed/2.5 bath Highlands Ranch home has a spacious floor plan and is in immaculate condition. New carpet and refinished hardwood floors. Includes formal living room, family room, gas fireplace, 2" blinds, powder bath, 2-car garage, unfinished basement, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, tile floors, fenced rear, patio with pergola, and central heat & air. Kitchen features granite counters, glass-top stove/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Located in sought after Highlands Ranch, you'll have access to 4 rec centers, pools, jogging/walking paths, play grounds, back country trails, and more! Walking distance to Trailblazer Elementary School. Small dogs permitted with $250 refundable deposit and $25 per month pet rent. NO cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,150
Application Fee: $40.00
Lease Administration Fee: $200

**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2323804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9805 Castle Ridge Cir have any available units?
9805 Castle Ridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9805 Castle Ridge Cir have?
Some of 9805 Castle Ridge Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9805 Castle Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9805 Castle Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 Castle Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9805 Castle Ridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9805 Castle Ridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9805 Castle Ridge Cir offers parking.
Does 9805 Castle Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9805 Castle Ridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 Castle Ridge Cir have a pool?
Yes, 9805 Castle Ridge Cir has a pool.
Does 9805 Castle Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 9805 Castle Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9805 Castle Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9805 Castle Ridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 9805 Castle Ridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9805 Castle Ridge Cir has units with air conditioning.
