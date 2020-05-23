All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9736 Red Oakes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9736 Red Oakes Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

9736 Red Oakes Drive

9736 South Red Oakes Drive · (720) 442-0321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9736 South Red Oakes Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Westridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9736 Red Oakes Drive · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning 5 Bedroom Highlands Ranch Home for Rent - Stunning 5 bed/4 bath upgraded home with 2 car attached garage is available to rent June 15th!

Beautiful kitchen with lots of space and all stainless appliances including a gas range. The main floor also boasts formal living and formal dining rooms. Enjoy a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Fully finished basement with included gorgeous built-ins and basement bathroom has beautiful slate tile. The master suite includes a lounge area, private patio, walk-in closet, and an updated 5 piece master bath. Spacious laundry room to fit almost any style w/d. Newer paint and carpet, ample storage space, upgraded finishes and natural light throughout. Gorgeously landscaped front and back yards.

Great Location, located at Broadway and Highlands Ranch Pkwy in the gorgeous and sought after Highlands Ranch community. Very close to several parks, fantastic schools, walking/biking trails, shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, and more.

Plus all the amenities that Highlands Ranch Community Association offers, such as 4 state of the art Recreation Centers with tennis courts, pools, climbing walls, channel pool, batting cages, etc as well as the Backcountry Wilderness area.

Rent: $3,000/month
Security Deposit: $3,000
Included in Rent: Trash

To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321 or 303-900-5144

This one will go fast, so call now before it's gone!

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4848257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have any available units?
9736 Red Oakes Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have?
Some of 9736 Red Oakes Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9736 Red Oakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9736 Red Oakes Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9736 Red Oakes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9736 Red Oakes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9736 Red Oakes Drive does offer parking.
Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9736 Red Oakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9736 Red Oakes Drive has a pool.
Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 9736 Red Oakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9736 Red Oakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9736 Red Oakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9736 Red Oakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9736 Red Oakes Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity