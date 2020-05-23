9736 Red Oakes Drive

Amenities

Stunning 5 Bedroom Highlands Ranch Home for Rent - Stunning 5 bed/4 bath upgraded home with 2 car attached garage is available to rent June 15th!



Beautiful kitchen with lots of space and all stainless appliances including a gas range. The main floor also boasts formal living and formal dining rooms. Enjoy a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Fully finished basement with included gorgeous built-ins and basement bathroom has beautiful slate tile. The master suite includes a lounge area, private patio, walk-in closet, and an updated 5 piece master bath. Spacious laundry room to fit almost any style w/d. Newer paint and carpet, ample storage space, upgraded finishes and natural light throughout. Gorgeously landscaped front and back yards.



Great Location, located at Broadway and Highlands Ranch Pkwy in the gorgeous and sought after Highlands Ranch community. Very close to several parks, fantastic schools, walking/biking trails, shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, and more.



Plus all the amenities that Highlands Ranch Community Association offers, such as 4 state of the art Recreation Centers with tennis courts, pools, climbing walls, channel pool, batting cages, etc as well as the Backcountry Wilderness area.



Rent: $3,000/month

Security Deposit: $3,000

Included in Rent: Trash



No Cats Allowed



