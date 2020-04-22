Amenities

9723 Autumnwood Place Available 03/07/19 Blue Apple Prop Mgmt! Lovely Highlands Ranch home with all the amenities this great town has to offer! - This house is a must see! A great value in Highlands Ranch! It is roomy and bright. The HUGE family room is perfect for entertaining.



The kitchen overlooks the backyard. Plenty of cabinets, a breakfast nook, and openness to the family room make it a functional and friendly room.



This is a premium (extra large) lot - large backyard.



There are so many upgrades and extras in this house; all appliances included, sprinkler system, not to mention your free access to all Highlands Ranch Rec Centers! Call us soon for an appointment to see this gorgeous home.



There is lots of storage space as well!



Pets are welcome, max of 2 pets with additional deposit of $100 per pet.



$36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application.



(RLNE3350481)