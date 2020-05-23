All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9605 Parramatta Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9605 Parramatta Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9605 Parramatta Place

9605 Parramatta Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Eastridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9605 Parramatta Pl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #726378.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,571 square feet of living space!

The lovely kitchen comes complete with all an island, dishwasher, fridge, and stove. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Highland Heritage Regional Park, Cheese Ranch, Falcon Park, and Big Dry Creek Park. Also nearby is Village Center, Park Meadows, Shops at Highland Walk and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to S University Blvd and E-470.

Nearby schools include Redstone Elementary School, Cresthill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.

Small pets under 20 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and pet fee.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #726378.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9605 Parramatta Place have any available units?
9605 Parramatta Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9605 Parramatta Place have?
Some of 9605 Parramatta Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9605 Parramatta Place currently offering any rent specials?
9605 Parramatta Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9605 Parramatta Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9605 Parramatta Place is pet friendly.
Does 9605 Parramatta Place offer parking?
Yes, 9605 Parramatta Place offers parking.
Does 9605 Parramatta Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9605 Parramatta Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9605 Parramatta Place have a pool?
No, 9605 Parramatta Place does not have a pool.
Does 9605 Parramatta Place have accessible units?
No, 9605 Parramatta Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9605 Parramatta Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9605 Parramatta Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9605 Parramatta Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9605 Parramatta Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs