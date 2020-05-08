9602 S Whitecliff Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

This corner lot home has 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. The remodeled kitchen comes with all the appliances. There are wood floors throughout, a 2 car garage & an unfinished basement. You can see the mountains from the large deck in the backyard and you are just minutes away from the local recreational center which is included with the rent. The bedrooms are separated by the living room which gives additional privacy. Super neighborhood. Well-kept home! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103