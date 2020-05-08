All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated October 23 2019 at 4:48 PM

9602 S Whitecliff Place

9602 South Whitecliff Place
Location

9602 South Whitecliff Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This corner lot home has 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. The remodeled kitchen comes with all the appliances. There are wood floors throughout, a 2 car garage & an unfinished basement. You can see the mountains from the large deck in the backyard and you are just minutes away from the local recreational center which is included with the rent. The bedrooms are separated by the living room which gives additional privacy. Super neighborhood. Well-kept home! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9602 S Whitecliff Place have any available units?
9602 S Whitecliff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9602 S Whitecliff Place have?
Some of 9602 S Whitecliff Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9602 S Whitecliff Place currently offering any rent specials?
9602 S Whitecliff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9602 S Whitecliff Place pet-friendly?
No, 9602 S Whitecliff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9602 S Whitecliff Place offer parking?
Yes, 9602 S Whitecliff Place offers parking.
Does 9602 S Whitecliff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9602 S Whitecliff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9602 S Whitecliff Place have a pool?
No, 9602 S Whitecliff Place does not have a pool.
Does 9602 S Whitecliff Place have accessible units?
No, 9602 S Whitecliff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9602 S Whitecliff Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9602 S Whitecliff Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9602 S Whitecliff Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9602 S Whitecliff Place does not have units with air conditioning.

