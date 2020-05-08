9492 Joyce Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #915723.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,279 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, a stainless steel dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, and crawl space. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado entertaining from the deck, porch, fenced yard, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, tennis court, clubhouse, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Park Meadows Mall, Chatfield Lake, Recreation Center Northridge, Civic Green Park, and Kristler Park. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and 85.



Nearby schools include Bear Canyon Elementary School, Mountain Ridge Middle School, and Mountain Vista High School.



1 dog up to 30 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #915723.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.