9375 South Pepperwood Lane

*** CHOOSE A 2-3 YEAR LEASE FOR 2,450/MONTH!! ***



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 2,386 square feet of living space!



The kitchen is incredible, with a spacious pantry for extra storage, granite countertops and is complete with stainless steel appliances, which include refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. This amazing home also has a spacious living room, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, walk-in closets, a cozy fireplace, office/study room, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement with a wet bar. Parking for this property is an attatched 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, such as Springer Park, and Douglas County Library. Also nearby are Park Meadows Mall and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to highway 470 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Northridge Elementary School, Mountain Ridge Middle School and Mountain Vista High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



