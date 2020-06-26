All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9375 South Pepperwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9375 South Pepperwood Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

9375 South Pepperwood Lane

9375 Pepperwood Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9375 Pepperwood Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
*** CHOOSE A 2-3 YEAR LEASE FOR 2,450/MONTH!! ***

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 2,386 square feet of living space!

The kitchen is incredible, with a spacious pantry for extra storage, granite countertops and is complete with stainless steel appliances, which include refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. This amazing home also has a spacious living room, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, walk-in closets, a cozy fireplace, office/study room, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement with a wet bar. Parking for this property is an attatched 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, such as Springer Park, and Douglas County Library. Also nearby are Park Meadows Mall and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to highway 470 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Northridge Elementary School, Mountain Ridge Middle School and Mountain Vista High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

*** CHOOSE A 2-3 YEAR LEASE FOR 2,450/MONTH!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9375 South Pepperwood Lane have any available units?
9375 South Pepperwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9375 South Pepperwood Lane have?
Some of 9375 South Pepperwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9375 South Pepperwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9375 South Pepperwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9375 South Pepperwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9375 South Pepperwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9375 South Pepperwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9375 South Pepperwood Lane offers parking.
Does 9375 South Pepperwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9375 South Pepperwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9375 South Pepperwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9375 South Pepperwood Lane has a pool.
Does 9375 South Pepperwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 9375 South Pepperwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9375 South Pepperwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9375 South Pepperwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9375 South Pepperwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9375 South Pepperwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs