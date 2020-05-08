All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9258 Rockhurst St. #307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9258 Rockhurst St. #307
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9258 Rockhurst St. #307

9258 Rockhurst St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9258 Rockhurst St, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed 2 bath Highlands Ranch Condo - 2 bed 2 bath 3rd floor condo. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, and library. Covered parking with additional storage, washer and dryer in unit. Granit Countertops wand hardwood floors. Since Community is part of Highlands Ranch Community Assoc, you will have use of four state-of-the-art recreational centers as well.
No Smoking, No pets.
Please call from 9am - 6pm only.
Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4633850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 have any available units?
9258 Rockhurst St. #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 have?
Some of 9258 Rockhurst St. #307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 currently offering any rent specials?
9258 Rockhurst St. #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 pet-friendly?
No, 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 offer parking?
Yes, 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 offers parking.
Does 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 have a pool?
No, 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 does not have a pool.
Does 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 have accessible units?
No, 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9258 Rockhurst St. #307 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs