9172 Bitterweed Court Available 10/21/19 Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath Home in Highlands Ranch!! Large Garage and Fenced Yard! - Extremely spacious: Updated, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the heart of Highlands Ranch, available 10/24!. Light, bright and open multi-tier floor plan. Beautiful new flooring and paint! Two car garage and a large basement with its own, separate, nonconforming bedroom! The home is pet-friendly and has a LARGE, fenced, backyard for your pets to play in! Move-in 10/21 and start enjoying the large, family-friendly neighborhood!



Quick walk to Springer and Northridge Park, and Northridge Recreation Center! Relax and swim at the beach on Chatfield Lake or rent a kayak at the Marina! Visit the famous, historic Highlands Ranch Mansion and follow it up with a craft beer at the Grist Brewing Company!



Rent: $2,595/mo

Deposit: $2,595

Applications: $45/adult

Residents Pay Utilities.

Pet Policy: $250 fee/pet, $25/mo pet rent



Text me anytime! Taylor, with Atlas Real Estate, at 720-295-1834. Taylor.wagner@realatlas.com.



