Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

9172 Bitterweed Court

9172 Bitterweed Court · No Longer Available
Location

9172 Bitterweed Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9172 Bitterweed Court Available 10/21/19 Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath Home in Highlands Ranch!! Large Garage and Fenced Yard! - Extremely spacious: Updated, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the heart of Highlands Ranch, available 10/24!. Light, bright and open multi-tier floor plan. Beautiful new flooring and paint! Two car garage and a large basement with its own, separate, nonconforming bedroom! The home is pet-friendly and has a LARGE, fenced, backyard for your pets to play in! Move-in 10/21 and start enjoying the large, family-friendly neighborhood!

Quick walk to Springer and Northridge Park, and Northridge Recreation Center! Relax and swim at the beach on Chatfield Lake or rent a kayak at the Marina! Visit the famous, historic Highlands Ranch Mansion and follow it up with a craft beer at the Grist Brewing Company!

Rent: $2,595/mo
Deposit: $2,595
Applications: $45/adult
Residents Pay Utilities.
Pet Policy: $250 fee/pet, $25/mo pet rent

Text me anytime! Taylor, with Atlas Real Estate, at 720-295-1834. Taylor.wagner@realatlas.com.

(RLNE5182050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9172 Bitterweed Court have any available units?
9172 Bitterweed Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9172 Bitterweed Court have?
Some of 9172 Bitterweed Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9172 Bitterweed Court currently offering any rent specials?
9172 Bitterweed Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9172 Bitterweed Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9172 Bitterweed Court is pet friendly.
Does 9172 Bitterweed Court offer parking?
Yes, 9172 Bitterweed Court offers parking.
Does 9172 Bitterweed Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9172 Bitterweed Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9172 Bitterweed Court have a pool?
Yes, 9172 Bitterweed Court has a pool.
Does 9172 Bitterweed Court have accessible units?
No, 9172 Bitterweed Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9172 Bitterweed Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9172 Bitterweed Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9172 Bitterweed Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9172 Bitterweed Court does not have units with air conditioning.

