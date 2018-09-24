Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

9166 Sugarstone Cir Available 06/06/20 4 Bed/3.5 Bath, 2784 Sq Ft, 9166 Sugarstone Cir - Available June 6th. Beautiful 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, finished walkout basement, and 3-car garage conveniently located in the Eastridge neighborhood of Highlands Ranch! Features include an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, formal dining and living room. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and an incredible rocked island which opens into the light and bright family room which highlights a gas fireplace. Enjoy evenings on the wrap around deck off the eat-in kitchen overlooking the private backyard with mature trees and landscaping. Upstairs you'll find a master suite with french doors, 5-piece master bathroom, and spacious walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are located down the hall and share a full size jack-and-jill bathroom with dual sinks. There's plenty of additional space for entertainment in the walk-out basement with wet bar, 4th bedroom and 3/4 bath. You'll enjoy the endless community amenities Highlands Ranch has to offer including 4 rec centers with tennis courts, pools, fitness centers, parks and trails. Award winning Douglas county schools. Close to restaurants and shopping. I-25 and E-470 are minutes away. Small dog or cat permitted with additional $250 refundable pet deposit and $25/month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,450

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10 / month







