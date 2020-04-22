8416 Pebble Creek Way

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1904702.



This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Canyon Ranch will welcome you with 1,031 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a huge master bedroom with a walk-in closet, washer and dryer in unit, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, such as Kistler Park and Red-Tail Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



