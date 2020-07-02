8403 Woody Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ranch Style Home in Highlands Ranch - No Cats Small Dogs Ok



Separate Pet Screening Fees Apply



No Smoking



Spacious Ranch Style home located on a corner lot in quiet Highlands Ranch neighborhood. This 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home is light and bright with an open floor plan. Featuring newer flooring/carpeting in the kitchen/family room, bedrooms and finished basement. The master suite has two large closets and its own private pergola covered patio with amazing mountain views! Stay nice and cozy in the winter with two fireplaces and relax in the summer on both decks! There is a large Rec room in the basement along with a full bath, study/office and large storage area. Close to Town Center, Schools and C470 this one will go fast!



(RLNE5451127)