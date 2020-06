Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

699 Timbervale Trail Available 02/15/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath near Town Center in Highlands Ranch!!! - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath has stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included, 2 car garage and gas fireplace! All bedrooms on the upper floor. The Master bedroom has stunning mountain views! There is a jack & jill bathroom connecting the other two bedrooms. Upstairs also has a small office/loft area.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4665066)