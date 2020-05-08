694 Delwood Ct

Amenities

This immaculate, bright and charming home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Northridge area of Highlands Ranch won't last long. Home features 3 Bdrm 1& 3/4 Ba, lower level room that can be used as study or office, ceiling fans, skylights and recently painted beautiful backyard deck. Newer improvements include: tankless water heater, bath tile, washer and dryer. Close access to open space with miles of paths for walking. Community recreation centers, dining, shopping and conveniences are all nearby.