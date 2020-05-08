All apartments in Highlands Ranch
694 Delwood Ct
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:50 AM

694 Delwood Ct

694 East Delwood Court · (303) 325-2644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

694 East Delwood Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This immaculate, bright and charming home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Northridge area of Highlands Ranch won't last long. Home features 3 Bdrm 1& 3/4 Ba, lower level room that can be used as study or office, ceiling fans, skylights and recently painted beautiful backyard deck. Newer improvements include: tankless water heater, bath tile, washer and dryer. Close access to open space with miles of paths for walking. Community recreation centers, dining, shopping and conveniences are all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 694 Delwood Ct have any available units?
694 Delwood Ct has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 694 Delwood Ct have?
Some of 694 Delwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 694 Delwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
694 Delwood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 Delwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 694 Delwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 694 Delwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 694 Delwood Ct does offer parking.
Does 694 Delwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 694 Delwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 Delwood Ct have a pool?
No, 694 Delwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 694 Delwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 694 Delwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 694 Delwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 694 Delwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 694 Delwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 694 Delwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
