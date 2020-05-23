All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Highlands Ranch, CO
6862 Lionshead Parkway
6862 Lionshead Parkway

6862 Lionshead Parkway · (720) 605-6279
Location

6862 Lionshead Parkway, Highlands Ranch, CO 80124
Southridge

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous ranch home in the highly sought after Intravest neighborhood. Open and bright floor plan. Recently remdeled with laminate wood floors, granite countertops, new cabinets, subway tile, large island and new appliances. Newer carpet, light fixtures and driveway. Spacious bedrooms. Nice master suite. formal living and dining rooms. Finished basement area ideal for familyroom/playroom/ or home office. Very nice yard with large deck area and sprinkler system. 2 car garage. Central Air. great location , close to open space and walking trails.
Tenant to pay all utilities. Pets upon Owners approval. Pet and Admin fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6862 Lionshead Parkway have any available units?
6862 Lionshead Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 6862 Lionshead Parkway have?
Some of 6862 Lionshead Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6862 Lionshead Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6862 Lionshead Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6862 Lionshead Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 6862 Lionshead Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 6862 Lionshead Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 6862 Lionshead Parkway does offer parking.
Does 6862 Lionshead Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6862 Lionshead Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6862 Lionshead Parkway have a pool?
No, 6862 Lionshead Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 6862 Lionshead Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6862 Lionshead Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6862 Lionshead Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6862 Lionshead Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6862 Lionshead Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6862 Lionshead Parkway has units with air conditioning.
