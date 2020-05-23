6862 Lionshead Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Gorgeous ranch home in the highly sought after Intravest neighborhood. Open and bright floor plan. Recently remdeled with laminate wood floors, granite countertops, new cabinets, subway tile, large island and new appliances. Newer carpet, light fixtures and driveway. Spacious bedrooms. Nice master suite. formal living and dining rooms. Finished basement area ideal for familyroom/playroom/ or home office. Very nice yard with large deck area and sprinkler system. 2 car garage. Central Air. great location , close to open space and walking trails.

Tenant to pay all utilities. Pets upon Owners approval. Pet and Admin fees may apply.