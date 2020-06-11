675 Bristle Pine Circle #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 3 BED 2 1/2 BATH IN HIGHLANDS RANCH! - 3 BED 2 1/2 BATH BROWNSTONE WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, FRONT PATIO AND BACK DECK, OPEN FLOOR PLAN. This home is already furnished with beautiful furniture and ready to go with linens and dishes.

This is an immaculate townhome, located in 'Brownstone' community in the heart of Highlands Ranch. hardwood floors and an open floor plan. Family room has plenty of natural light, gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen / beautiful cabinetry and granite counter tops. Perfect for entertaining! Spacious dining area and covered balcony. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath. Upper level laundry. Two car attached garage, ample basement storage. Large front patio. HOA includes membership to four Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers. Short walk to shops and restaurants, library, Civic Green park, and RTD.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4813186)