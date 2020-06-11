All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

675 Bristle Pine Circle #B

675 Bristle Pine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

675 Bristle Pine Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 3 BED 2 1/2 BATH IN HIGHLANDS RANCH! - 3 BED 2 1/2 BATH BROWNSTONE WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, FRONT PATIO AND BACK DECK, OPEN FLOOR PLAN. This home is already furnished with beautiful furniture and ready to go with linens and dishes.
This is an immaculate townhome, located in 'Brownstone' community in the heart of Highlands Ranch. hardwood floors and an open floor plan. Family room has plenty of natural light, gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen / beautiful cabinetry and granite counter tops. Perfect for entertaining! Spacious dining area and covered balcony. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath. Upper level laundry. Two car attached garage, ample basement storage. Large front patio. HOA includes membership to four Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers. Short walk to shops and restaurants, library, Civic Green park, and RTD.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4813186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B have any available units?
675 Bristle Pine Circle #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B have?
Some of 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B currently offering any rent specials?
675 Bristle Pine Circle #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B pet-friendly?
No, 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B offer parking?
Yes, 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B offers parking.
Does 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B have a pool?
No, 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B does not have a pool.
Does 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B have accessible units?
No, 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 Bristle Pine Circle #B does not have units with air conditioning.
