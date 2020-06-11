Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard playground garage tennis court

624 Green Ash St Unit E Available 05/08/19 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1692 Sqft, 624 Green Ash St - Available 5/8/2019. This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome is in the prestigious Brownstones at Town Center located in sought after Highlands Ranch. Main floor has a family room, dining area, kitchen, and powder bath. Located upstairs is the master bedroom & bath, 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. There is also an unfinished basement, crawl space, and a beautiful rear patio/courtyard area. This homes features include tile floors, 2-car garage, ceiling fans, gas fireplace, plantation shutters, upstairs laundry, 5-piece master bath w/ oval tub, custom closet, built-in dresser in master bedroom, city & mountain views, security system, central A/C, and surround sound speakers. Kitchen includes a stainless gas stove/oven, stainless dishwasher, stainless side-by-side refrigerator, and stainless microwave. Trash and exterior maintenance included with rent. Also includes a washer and dryer. Access to all Highlands Ranch amenities including 4 recreation centers, parks, tennis courts, basket ball courts, play grounds, trails, and more! NO PETS please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,295

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4797676)