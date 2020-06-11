All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 624 Green Ash St Unit E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
624 Green Ash St Unit E
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

624 Green Ash St Unit E

624 Green Ash Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

624 Green Ash Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
playground
garage
tennis court
624 Green Ash St Unit E Available 05/08/19 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1692 Sqft, 624 Green Ash St - Available 5/8/2019. This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome is in the prestigious Brownstones at Town Center located in sought after Highlands Ranch. Main floor has a family room, dining area, kitchen, and powder bath. Located upstairs is the master bedroom & bath, 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. There is also an unfinished basement, crawl space, and a beautiful rear patio/courtyard area. This homes features include tile floors, 2-car garage, ceiling fans, gas fireplace, plantation shutters, upstairs laundry, 5-piece master bath w/ oval tub, custom closet, built-in dresser in master bedroom, city & mountain views, security system, central A/C, and surround sound speakers. Kitchen includes a stainless gas stove/oven, stainless dishwasher, stainless side-by-side refrigerator, and stainless microwave. Trash and exterior maintenance included with rent. Also includes a washer and dryer. Access to all Highlands Ranch amenities including 4 recreation centers, parks, tennis courts, basket ball courts, play grounds, trails, and more! NO PETS please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,295
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4797676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Green Ash St Unit E have any available units?
624 Green Ash St Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 624 Green Ash St Unit E have?
Some of 624 Green Ash St Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Green Ash St Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
624 Green Ash St Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Green Ash St Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 624 Green Ash St Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 624 Green Ash St Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 624 Green Ash St Unit E offers parking.
Does 624 Green Ash St Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 Green Ash St Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Green Ash St Unit E have a pool?
No, 624 Green Ash St Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 624 Green Ash St Unit E have accessible units?
No, 624 Green Ash St Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Green Ash St Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Green Ash St Unit E has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Green Ash St Unit E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 624 Green Ash St Unit E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs