4915 Waldenwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #962713.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,505 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and a pantry for extra storage space. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Tenants have access to a community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and tennis court. Nearby are King Soopers, Starbucks, Shops at Highland Walk, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470 and I-25.



1 pet is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $20/month pet rent.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #962713.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.