Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
4915 Waldenwood Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:03 PM

4915 Waldenwood Drive

4915 Waldenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4915 Waldenwood Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #962713.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,505 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and a pantry for extra storage space. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Tenants have access to a community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and tennis court. Nearby are King Soopers, Starbucks, Shops at Highland Walk, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470 and I-25.

1 pet is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $20/month pet rent.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Waldenwood Drive have any available units?
4915 Waldenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 4915 Waldenwood Drive have?
Some of 4915 Waldenwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 Waldenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Waldenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Waldenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4915 Waldenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4915 Waldenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4915 Waldenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4915 Waldenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4915 Waldenwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Waldenwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4915 Waldenwood Drive has a pool.
Does 4915 Waldenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4915 Waldenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Waldenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 Waldenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4915 Waldenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4915 Waldenwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
