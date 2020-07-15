Amenities

4826 Collinsville Pl Available 08/04/20 Updated Home in Highlands Ranch with Central AC and Gas Fireplace! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 - 2 year lease!



Located in Highlands Ranch within a few miles of shopping centers & restaurants. Includes the use of 4 recreation centers that offer a variety of activities including swimming pools and tennis courts; miles of bike/walking trails; 25 community parks.

This property features modern stainless steel appliances and quartz count tops with an open kitchen layout. Air conditioning available for the hot Colorado summers.

Basement has been finished and bathrooms have been updated.

You will love the backyard patio deck which is perfect for entertaining.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, and stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No Cats will be considered. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



