4822 Tarcoola Ln.

This beautiful 5 bed 3 bath property is located in the highly desirable highlands ranch area. The property features vaulted ceilings, a tankless water heater, water filtration system, and energy efficient wifi thermostat and sprinkler system. In this property you will also find a beautiful gourmet kitchen with slab granite, black steel new appliances, and updated cabinets with soft touch features. All bathrooms are updated with slab granite. Enjoy the outdoor in the updated patio with a fenced yard. This property also features a main floor bedroom with a 3/4 bathroom that can also be used as an office space. The basement is finished, and can be used as a recreational room, office, or play area for kids. The upper level features a large master bedroom with an updated 5-piece bathroom as well as a spacious his & her walk-in closet. The upper level also features an upstairs laundry room for added convenience. The property is conveniently located. Pet deposit is $500.

