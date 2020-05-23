Amenities

3096 White Oak Lane Available 07/15/19 Location! Backs to Park, 4 Bedroom, 3 Car Garage - Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://secure.rently.com/properties/927421?source=marketing



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as July 15th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This home offers a lot of value with its supreme location that backs to a park. This is an amazing lot that backs to the southwest and includes a great mountain view. The home is located near all 3 schools, that include Coyote Creek, Ranch View and Thunderridge High School. This home provides easy access to Sante Fe, C-470, King Soopers, and lots of shopping and restaurants at the Town Center.



There are 4 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths and a half bath on the main floor. There is a nice deck and backyard that you can enjoy year around. The basement offers an additional 680 square feet of unfinished area for storage or activities.



Pets - 1 Dog under 50 lbs. No Cats

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Two

Parking - 3 Car Garage

Basement - Unfinished

School District - Douglas County



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



No Cats Allowed



