Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:40 PM

2556 Woodrose Plaza

2556 West Woodrose Place · No Longer Available
Location

2556 West Woodrose Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Sunny highlands ranch two story home with mountain landscape view! Exquisite new makeover - new hardwood, new carpet, renovated kitchen, and paint throughout: beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story, wood floors in living room and kitchen, vaulted ceilings, great room with bath on main, 4 bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath. Basement for extra storage. Gas fireplace, refrigerator, rangeoven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave. enjoy the breath taking views of the colorado mountains and large backyard with huge covered deck! Douglas county schools: coyote creek elementary, ranch view middle 7-8, thunderridge high school 9-12 all within 1 mile. Included use of highlands ranch recreation center, and nearby restaurants, shopping, and c470. Great community and neighborhood! This house will go fast avail now. Note: due to new hardwood flooring and home, no pets - no exceptions. Come take a walk through today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 Woodrose Plaza have any available units?
2556 Woodrose Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 2556 Woodrose Plaza have?
Some of 2556 Woodrose Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 Woodrose Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2556 Woodrose Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 Woodrose Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 2556 Woodrose Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 2556 Woodrose Plaza offer parking?
No, 2556 Woodrose Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 2556 Woodrose Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2556 Woodrose Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 Woodrose Plaza have a pool?
No, 2556 Woodrose Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 2556 Woodrose Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2556 Woodrose Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 Woodrose Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2556 Woodrose Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does 2556 Woodrose Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2556 Woodrose Plaza has units with air conditioning.

