2556 Woodrose Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Sunny highlands ranch two story home with mountain landscape view! Exquisite new makeover - new hardwood, new carpet, renovated kitchen, and paint throughout: beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story, wood floors in living room and kitchen, vaulted ceilings, great room with bath on main, 4 bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath. Basement for extra storage. Gas fireplace, refrigerator, rangeoven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave. enjoy the breath taking views of the colorado mountains and large backyard with huge covered deck! Douglas county schools: coyote creek elementary, ranch view middle 7-8, thunderridge high school 9-12 all within 1 mile. Included use of highlands ranch recreation center, and nearby restaurants, shopping, and c470. Great community and neighborhood! This house will go fast avail now. Note: due to new hardwood flooring and home, no pets - no exceptions. Come take a walk through today!