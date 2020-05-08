2300 Gold Dust Trail

Amenities

Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Highlands Ranch Home and Yard! - Property Id: 222228



Highlands Ranch 4 bedroom 2-story home with 2-car garage, fenced back yard and finished room in basement. New carpet and hardwoods, newer black and stainless appliances, washer, dryer, 2 1/2 baths. This home has gray walls and white trim and gray/brown hardwood floors. 2500 finished feet! Close to recreation centers and shopping. Close to park! Rec centers have swimming, tennis, racket ball, climbing wall, lazy river! Great schools and great neighbors!This home has been loved!

Available May 1, 2020.

