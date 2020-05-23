2226 Ashwood Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8

This home is beautiful and ready for move in, welcome to your new home. You will see an open and welcoming floor plan. Gas fireplace and separate eating area. Serene manicured backyard and flagstone patio 4 bedrooms upstairs 2nd story deck off master w/ french doors Case and crown moldings throughout Solid mahogany interior doors Open rail staircase w/ wrought iron balusters Finished basement w/ additional bedroom and 3/4 bath Gas range, french doors off kitchen leading to backyard



Close to open space, parks and trails! Money Magazine ranks Highlands Ranch as the #1 Healthiest Place to Live and #6 Best Place to Live in America! Looking for long term tenants who are well qualified.



LEASE TERMS Tenants pays all utilities. Tenant must hold renters insurance during occupancy to cover items and relocation.



LEASE REQUIREMENTS 600 min credit score, no evictions , no utility or Apartment collections. Must be making 3x rent and a background needs to be run on all adults over 18. Sorry we are not accepting Section 8



Contact info:



Northpoint Asset Management



(RLNE4939910)