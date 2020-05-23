All apartments in Highlands Ranch
2226 Ashwood Pl

Location

2226 Ashwood Pl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This home is beautiful and ready for move in, welcome to your new home. You will see an open and welcoming floor plan. Gas fireplace and separate eating area. Serene manicured backyard and flagstone patio 4 bedrooms upstairs 2nd story deck off master w/ french doors Case and crown moldings throughout Solid mahogany interior doors Open rail staircase w/ wrought iron balusters Finished basement w/ additional bedroom and 3/4 bath Gas range, french doors off kitchen leading to backyard

Close to open space, parks and trails! Money Magazine ranks Highlands Ranch as the #1 Healthiest Place to Live and #6 Best Place to Live in America! Looking for long term tenants who are well qualified.

LEASE TERMS Tenants pays all utilities. Tenant must hold renters insurance during occupancy to cover items and relocation.

LEASE REQUIREMENTS 600 min credit score, no evictions , no utility or Apartment collections. Must be making 3x rent and a background needs to be run on all adults over 18. Sorry we are not accepting Section 8

Contact info:

Northpoint Asset Management

(RLNE4939910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Ashwood Pl have any available units?
2226 Ashwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 2226 Ashwood Pl have?
Some of 2226 Ashwood Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Ashwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Ashwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Ashwood Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Ashwood Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 2226 Ashwood Pl offer parking?
No, 2226 Ashwood Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2226 Ashwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2226 Ashwood Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Ashwood Pl have a pool?
No, 2226 Ashwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Ashwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 2226 Ashwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Ashwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2226 Ashwood Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 Ashwood Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2226 Ashwood Pl has units with air conditioning.
