1639 Spring Water Lane

This incredible 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Highlands Ranch is available immediately. Your rent provides you with free access to 4 different community/recreation centers. These each have an indoor and outdoor pool, weights and exercise classes. Also nearby to shopping, dining, great schools, hiking and biking trails. This house has a huge master suite with soaking tub, shower and dual sinks. The other upstairs bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style bath. Awesome storage unit in one of the large closets. Convenient upstairs laundry room comes with w/d. Office or nonconforming 4th bedroom located on main level along with updated kitchen, dining room, family and living rooms. Home is tastefully painted, with upgraded staircase, fireplace. A large fenced back yard, and cozy front porch will make you feel right at home. A great place for entertaining or just relaxing. A two car garage plus a full unfinished basement provide plenty of storage. Pets allowed. Call/text for a showing.