1348 Braewood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage pet friendly

3 bedroom / 3 1/2 bathroom in Highlands Ranch! - Let us show you this beautifully updated Highlands Ranch Patio Home. It features 3 bedrooms upstairs, 3 1/2 bathrooms, with a finished basement and a 2 car garage. One of the bathrooms is in the basement so you could make that into an office/study/guest area or bonus room! Also has a small easy to maintain yard. Situated in a small, private, community of popular Highlands Ranch with access to all of the local HR recreational facilities. This property is completely brand new including all flooring, paint, appliances, counter tops, etc.! Absolutley beautiful and immaculate!



Offered at $2300 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no cats allowed and only 1 preapproved dog. No smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Rent includes trash, plus access to all community facilities. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 102 - Laura



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4251853)