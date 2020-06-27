1293 Carlyle Park Circle

Amenities

** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,850/MONTH !!! **



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #966939.



This gorgeous townhome in Westridge has a total of 1,500 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.



The townhome comes with a full living room, a fireplace,and air conditioning. The kitchen is complete with black refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit! This home also includes 1 car garage attached, 2 assigned parking spots, and access to a community pool, clubhouse, fitness center and tennis courts.



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio. With-in walking distance to Civic Park, walking/biking trails, Douglas Library and shopping at Home Depot. Nearby are Recreation Center at Westridge, Hilands Ranch Golf Club, Chatfield Lake. Short drive to Park Meadows Mall, Denver Botanic Gardens and much more.



Nearby schools include Eldorado Elementary School, The Goddard School, and Mountain Vista School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.



Rent includes trash.



