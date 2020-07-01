1276 Mulberry Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for move in on or after 1/10/2020

Rent - $2,125

Deposit - $2,125

12-15 month lease

Owner prefers no pets but may accept pet(s) to well qualified applicants with additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pet(s) must be over one year in age and non-aggressive breeds.

No smokers (firm)



Updated 2-story home in Highlands Ranch. 3 bedroom up with 4th bedroom in finished basement. Main floor living room and family room. Vaulted ceilings. Central Air Conditioning. Sprinkler System. Finished Basement. 2-car garage. Tenants have use of area Recreation Center, HOA fee included in the rent.

Contact us to schedule a showing.