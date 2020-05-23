Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

1273 Carlyle Park Circle Available 06/01/19 Stunning Highlands Ranch Townhome - Absolutely stunning townhome right in the heart of Highlands Ranch. Don't miss this one because it won't last long! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Nearly 1000 square feet, this townhome will knock your socks off! It has an attached one car garage, so your car also stays protected in the Colorado winter time. Custom paint colors add to the charm along with the perfect layout to maximize the square footage. Situated near Highlands Ranch town center, you will be close to shopping, public transportation, schools, parks, everything! Highlands Ranch is beautifully nestled right near the foothills of the amazing Colorado mountains. The perfect getaway! Call now to tour this gorgeous home.



(RLNE3543236)