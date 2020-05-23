All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1202 Carlyle Park Circle

1202 Carlyle Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Carlyle Park Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in may be as early as 5 to 14 business days after a lease is signed!

Beautiful townhome in the desirable Carlyle Park in Highlands Ranch. Located very near both Children’s and the new UC Health facility. This townhome features updated bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The home has been well maintained with vaulted ceilings and new energy efficient windows. Upstairs you will find 2 master suites both with walk-in closets.

There is one car attached garage with driveway parking and a fenced backyard. You will love the proximity to the Town Center with all its restaurants and shops that are within walking distance. There is easy access to the Santé Fe Light Rail and the nearly completed E-470

Pets allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Carlyle Park Circle have any available units?
1202 Carlyle Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1202 Carlyle Park Circle have?
Some of 1202 Carlyle Park Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Carlyle Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Carlyle Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Carlyle Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Carlyle Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Carlyle Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Carlyle Park Circle offers parking.
Does 1202 Carlyle Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Carlyle Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Carlyle Park Circle have a pool?
No, 1202 Carlyle Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Carlyle Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1202 Carlyle Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Carlyle Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Carlyle Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Carlyle Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Carlyle Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
