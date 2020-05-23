1202 Carlyle Park Circle

Amenities

Move-in may be as early as 5 to 14 business days after a lease is signed!



Beautiful townhome in the desirable Carlyle Park in Highlands Ranch. Located very near both Children’s and the new UC Health facility. This townhome features updated bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The home has been well maintained with vaulted ceilings and new energy efficient windows. Upstairs you will find 2 master suites both with walk-in closets.



There is one car attached garage with driveway parking and a fenced backyard. You will love the proximity to the Town Center with all its restaurants and shops that are within walking distance. There is easy access to the Santé Fe Light Rail and the nearly completed E-470



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.