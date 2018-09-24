Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 Available 07/08/20 2 Bed/2 Bath, 1,000 Sqft - 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 - Available 7/8/2020. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second floor condo located in Clocktower At Highlands Ranch Town Center. Gorgeously maintained wood pergo floors carry through the open living space by the gas fireplace. This gourmet kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, bright pendant light fixtures, newer sleek appliances, and bar stool seating. This well-designed floor plan has generous sized bedrooms on opposing sides of the unit, a walk in closet in the master suite, two updated baths, and spacious laundry room with a full-size washer and dryer included! Enjoy sunsets on the covered balcony. Mountain View!! All windows and your patio face south, so plenty of natural light pouring in YEAR ROUND! Secured building and maintenance-free living, with one heated underground reserved garage space, and a large storage cage. HOA is paid for! This includes heat, water, sewer, landscaping and snow removal! Within walking distance to restaurants, pubs, shopping, spas, park, RTD and library. Easy access to C-470 and mere minutes from I-25. You'll enjoy access to all four Highlands Ranch recreation centers free of charge! This property has a no pet policy. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty& Management. Schedule your showing online at Integrityrm.net/rentals. **Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



Security Deposit: $1,695

Application Fee: $50

HOA Leasing Fee: $250.00

Air Filter Fee: $10 / month



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3812079)