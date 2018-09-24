All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
1162 Rockhurst Dr #206
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1162 Rockhurst Dr #206

1162 Rockhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1162 Rockhurst Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 Available 07/08/20 2 Bed/2 Bath, 1,000 Sqft - 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 - Available 7/8/2020. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second floor condo located in Clocktower At Highlands Ranch Town Center. Gorgeously maintained wood pergo floors carry through the open living space by the gas fireplace. This gourmet kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, bright pendant light fixtures, newer sleek appliances, and bar stool seating. This well-designed floor plan has generous sized bedrooms on opposing sides of the unit, a walk in closet in the master suite, two updated baths, and spacious laundry room with a full-size washer and dryer included! Enjoy sunsets on the covered balcony. Mountain View!! All windows and your patio face south, so plenty of natural light pouring in YEAR ROUND! Secured building and maintenance-free living, with one heated underground reserved garage space, and a large storage cage. HOA is paid for! This includes heat, water, sewer, landscaping and snow removal! Within walking distance to restaurants, pubs, shopping, spas, park, RTD and library. Easy access to C-470 and mere minutes from I-25. You'll enjoy access to all four Highlands Ranch recreation centers free of charge! This property has a no pet policy. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty& Management. Schedule your showing online at Integrityrm.net/rentals. **Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

Security Deposit: $1,695
Application Fee: $50
HOA Leasing Fee: $250.00
Air Filter Fee: $10 / month

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3812079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 have any available units?
1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 have?
Some of 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 currently offering any rent specials?
1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 pet-friendly?
No, 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 offer parking?
Yes, 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 offers parking.
Does 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 have a pool?
No, 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 does not have a pool.
Does 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 have accessible units?
No, 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1162 Rockhurst Dr #206 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs