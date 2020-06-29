10526 Ashfield St Unit 16D

Amenities

2 Bed/2 Bath, 1638 Sqft - 10526 Ashfield St - Available now. 2 Bed/2 bath condo in the heart of Highlands Ranch and is walking distance to shopping venues. Features include family/dining room, vaulted ceilings, 2-car garage, gas fireplace, central heat & air, stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless dishwasher, stainless built-in microwave, balcony, washer and dryer. Upstairs are two bedrooms including a master bedroom with walk-in closet and a 5-piece master bath with oval tub. Water, sewer and trash are all included with rent as well as access to 4 recreation centers featuring gyms, swimming pools, rock climbing wall, ice hockey ring, and more! Small dogs allowed (under 35 lbs) with $250 refundable Pet Deposit per pet and $25 monthly Pet Rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit: $1,945

Application Fee: $50 / adult

Air Filter Program: $10 / month



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2342457)