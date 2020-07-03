10425 Lions Heart

Amenities
Lions Heart 4 bd + ofc, 3 bth, 3car, on cul-de-sac - Property Id: 51300
Upscale beautiful single family home at the end of a cul-de-sac.
4 bedroom, plus office (could be 5th bedroom) 3 bath, 3 car garage, full unfinished basement, ranch style house with master bedroom, en-suite bath with large tub, and office on the main floor.
3 bedrooms, loft, and a bathroom upstairs.
You will also have a shielded private backyard and garden. Central heat and AC, gas fireplace, granite counter tops in kitchen. Comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator.
Gorgeous neighborhood, elementary school one block away, and access to large community pool within walking distance.
C470 - 4 miles away, I25 - 6 miles away, Park Meadows mall - 10 minutes. Quebec and University area.
Application/background fee will be reimbursed on the first month's rent.
Please come see it. The photos don't do it justice.
