Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

10425 Lions Heart

10425 South Lions Heart · No Longer Available
Location

10425 South Lions Heart, Highlands Ranch, CO 80124
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lions Heart 4 bd + ofc, 3 bth, 3car, on cul-de-sac - Property Id: 51300

Upscale beautiful single family home at the end of a cul-de-sac.
4 bedroom, plus office (could be 5th bedroom) 3 bath, 3 car garage, full unfinished basement, ranch style house with master bedroom, en-suite bath with large tub, and office on the main floor.
3 bedrooms, loft, and a bathroom upstairs.
You will also have a shielded private backyard and garden. Central heat and AC, gas fireplace, granite counter tops in kitchen. Comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator.
Gorgeous neighborhood, elementary school one block away, and access to large community pool within walking distance.
C470 - 4 miles away, I25 - 6 miles away, Park Meadows mall - 10 minutes. Quebec and University area.
Application/background fee will be reimbursed on the first month's rent.
Please come see it. The photos don't do it justice.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51300
Property Id 51300

(RLNE5688379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10425 Lions Heart have any available units?
10425 Lions Heart doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10425 Lions Heart have?
Some of 10425 Lions Heart's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10425 Lions Heart currently offering any rent specials?
10425 Lions Heart is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10425 Lions Heart pet-friendly?
Yes, 10425 Lions Heart is pet friendly.
Does 10425 Lions Heart offer parking?
Yes, 10425 Lions Heart offers parking.
Does 10425 Lions Heart have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10425 Lions Heart offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10425 Lions Heart have a pool?
Yes, 10425 Lions Heart has a pool.
Does 10425 Lions Heart have accessible units?
No, 10425 Lions Heart does not have accessible units.
Does 10425 Lions Heart have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10425 Lions Heart has units with dishwashers.
Does 10425 Lions Heart have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10425 Lions Heart has units with air conditioning.

