10425 Lions Heart

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lions Heart 4 bd + ofc, 3 bth, 3car, on cul-de-sac - Property Id: 51300



Upscale beautiful single family home at the end of a cul-de-sac.

4 bedroom, plus office (could be 5th bedroom) 3 bath, 3 car garage, full unfinished basement, ranch style house with master bedroom, en-suite bath with large tub, and office on the main floor.

3 bedrooms, loft, and a bathroom upstairs.

You will also have a shielded private backyard and garden. Central heat and AC, gas fireplace, granite counter tops in kitchen. Comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator.

Gorgeous neighborhood, elementary school one block away, and access to large community pool within walking distance.

C470 - 4 miles away, I25 - 6 miles away, Park Meadows mall - 10 minutes. Quebec and University area.

Application/background fee will be reimbursed on the first month's rent.

Please come see it. The photos don't do it justice.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51300

(RLNE5688379)