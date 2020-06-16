All apartments in Greeley
Find more places like 816 37th Avenue Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greeley, CO
/
816 37th Avenue Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

816 37th Avenue Court

816 37th Avenue Court · (970) 888-1129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greeley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

816 37th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO 80634
Edwards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 816 37th Avenue Court · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New paint and wood laminate flooring throughout. Nice 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Living room, eating area, 1/2 bath and kitchen on main floor. Fenced, private patio area off of dining room that allows for BBQs and outdoor eating. Living room has cozy wood burning fireplace. Large family room in the basement. Washer and dryer included. . Two bedrooms and full bath on top floor.

No pets

816 37th Avenue Court
Greeley, CO 80634

Please call Eddie @ 970-888-1129 to set up an appointment.

Please go to our website, allaboutpropertiesllc.com, to view additional properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4163157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 37th Avenue Court have any available units?
816 37th Avenue Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 816 37th Avenue Court have?
Some of 816 37th Avenue Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 37th Avenue Court currently offering any rent specials?
816 37th Avenue Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 37th Avenue Court pet-friendly?
No, 816 37th Avenue Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 816 37th Avenue Court offer parking?
No, 816 37th Avenue Court does not offer parking.
Does 816 37th Avenue Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 37th Avenue Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 37th Avenue Court have a pool?
No, 816 37th Avenue Court does not have a pool.
Does 816 37th Avenue Court have accessible units?
No, 816 37th Avenue Court does not have accessible units.
Does 816 37th Avenue Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 37th Avenue Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 37th Avenue Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 37th Avenue Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 816 37th Avenue Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave
Greeley, CO 80631
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St
Greeley, CO 80634
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St
Greeley, CO 80634
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd
Greeley, CO 80634
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631

Similar Pages

Greeley 1 BedroomsGreeley 2 Bedrooms
Greeley Apartments with ParkingGreeley Dog Friendly Apartments
Greeley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Greeley

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity