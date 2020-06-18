All apartments in Greeley
515 E 28th St Drive
515 E 28th St Drive

515 East 28th Street Drive · (970) 226-5600
Location

515 East 28th Street Drive, Greeley, CO 80631

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 515 E 28th St Drive · Avail. Jul 3

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1568 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
515 E 28th St Drive Available 07/03/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Greeley Available April! - Come take a look at this gorgeous single family home! This house has room to spare with a large master suite and all the amenities you could ever hope for. New sod and a fully fenced backyard make summers great for a nice BBQ or just hanging out with family and friends!

This home has an oversized 2-car garage, lush green lawn with sprinkler system, flagstone accents, central heating and air all on the outskirts of Greeley! Moments away from UNC, US-85 and US-34, this house is as convenient as it is beautiful.

Up to 2 pets considered with additional $150 refundable deposit, $150 non-refundable fee and $35/month pet rent. Must provide proof of spay/neuter, and dogs must be over 1 year old. Certain breed restrictions apply. Residents will be responsible for all utilities.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com when you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8
- At this time, we cannot conduct any showings due to the Shelter in Place order that is in effect through 4/26/2020. We are still accepting application and encourage you to complete to secure a property.

(RLNE3856357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 E 28th St Drive have any available units?
515 E 28th St Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 515 E 28th St Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 E 28th St Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 E 28th St Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 E 28th St Drive is pet friendly.
Does 515 E 28th St Drive offer parking?
Yes, 515 E 28th St Drive does offer parking.
Does 515 E 28th St Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 E 28th St Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 E 28th St Drive have a pool?
No, 515 E 28th St Drive does not have a pool.
Does 515 E 28th St Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 E 28th St Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 E 28th St Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 E 28th St Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 E 28th St Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 E 28th St Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
