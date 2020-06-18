Amenities

515 E 28th St Drive Available 07/03/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Greeley Available April! - Come take a look at this gorgeous single family home! This house has room to spare with a large master suite and all the amenities you could ever hope for. New sod and a fully fenced backyard make summers great for a nice BBQ or just hanging out with family and friends!



This home has an oversized 2-car garage, lush green lawn with sprinkler system, flagstone accents, central heating and air all on the outskirts of Greeley! Moments away from UNC, US-85 and US-34, this house is as convenient as it is beautiful.



Up to 2 pets considered with additional $150 refundable deposit, $150 non-refundable fee and $35/month pet rent. Must provide proof of spay/neuter, and dogs must be over 1 year old. Certain breed restrictions apply. Residents will be responsible for all utilities.



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

