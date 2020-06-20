3727 W 6th St

All apartments in Greeley
Location

3727 6th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
Westmoor Acres

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1924 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a beautifully cared for ranch style house with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The main floor is all laminate with living room, kitchen, dining area, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The basement is finished with family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and laundry/utility room. It is equipped with everything including a microwave, dishwasher, A/C, covered patio, chain link fenced yard, sprinkler system, shed and 2 car garage.

The rent is $1,800.00. The security deposit is $2,000.00. 1 Dog is negotiable. If allowed, the pet deposit is $900.00 (a refundable amount). Sorry NO cats and NO smoking. Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water and trash) Term of lease is a year.

For more information or to schedule a showing call, text or email Niki at Key Property Management at 970-396-0069. Visit our website at www.keypropmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

