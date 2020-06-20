3727 W 6th St

Amenities

This is a beautifully cared for ranch style house with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The main floor is all laminate with living room, kitchen, dining area, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The basement is finished with family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and laundry/utility room. It is equipped with everything including a microwave, dishwasher, A/C, covered patio, chain link fenced yard, sprinkler system, shed and 2 car garage.



The rent is $1,800.00. The security deposit is $2,000.00. 1 Dog is negotiable. If allowed, the pet deposit is $900.00 (a refundable amount). Sorry NO cats and NO smoking. Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water and trash) Term of lease is a year.



For more information or to schedule a showing call, text or email Niki at Key Property Management at 970-396-0069. Visit our website at www.keypropmanagement.com