Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2990 W C St #3

2990 W C St · (970) 392-1658
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2990 W C St, Greeley, CO 80631

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2990 W C St #3 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House w/ Shed Available NOW! - Come see this spacious modular home with large bedrooms, tall ceilings, open concept kitchen!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House with a small shed. Washer/Dryer hookups.
We pay water, sewer & trash. The HOA Maintains the lawns!
Tenants Responsible for 100% of the Gas & Electric.
Security deposit is $1,400

Pets allowed with additional $200 pet security deposit per pet & monthly pet rent of $40 per pet. Limit of 2 dogs per HOA covenants.

Call today to schedule a walk through and see if this house is right for you!

Office Hours are Mon-Fri 9-4
(970) 392-1658

(RLNE5852061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 W C St #3 have any available units?
2990 W C St #3 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2990 W C St #3 have?
Some of 2990 W C St #3's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 W C St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2990 W C St #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 W C St #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2990 W C St #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2990 W C St #3 offer parking?
No, 2990 W C St #3 does not offer parking.
Does 2990 W C St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2990 W C St #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 W C St #3 have a pool?
No, 2990 W C St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2990 W C St #3 have accessible units?
No, 2990 W C St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 W C St #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2990 W C St #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2990 W C St #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2990 W C St #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
