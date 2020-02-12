2990 W C St #3

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House w/ Shed Available NOW! - Come see this spacious modular home with large bedrooms, tall ceilings, open concept kitchen!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House with a small shed. Washer/Dryer hookups.
We pay water, sewer & trash. The HOA Maintains the lawns!
Tenants Responsible for 100% of the Gas & Electric.
Security deposit is $1,400
Pets allowed with additional $200 pet security deposit per pet & monthly pet rent of $40 per pet. Limit of 2 dogs per HOA covenants.
Call today to schedule a walk through and see if this house is right for you!
Office Hours are Mon-Fri 9-4
(970) 392-1658
(RLNE5852061)