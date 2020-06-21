All apartments in Greeley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2305 78th Avenue

2305 78th Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Location

2305 78th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1950 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Amazing house in quiet neighborhood in west Greeley. Backs up to open space / greenbelt; there are no neighbors behind you! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a modern open floor plan and a lot of natural light. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a spacious pantry. Massive 2.5 car garage. Large unfinished basement, perfect for storage. Washer and dryer (included!) are on second floor with the bedrooms (you don't have drag laundry downstairs!). Fenced backyard with garden boxes, great for vegetables, herbs, etc. Part of the Windsor School district. Stay comfortable year-round with central air (both heating and AC).

Appliances Includes are: refrigerator/freezer, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2305-78th-ave-greeley-co-80634-usa/96f41bb2-b427-4224-9772-7d78fbd110a3

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5844538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 78th Avenue have any available units?
2305 78th Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2305 78th Avenue have?
Some of 2305 78th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 78th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2305 78th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 78th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2305 78th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 2305 78th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2305 78th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2305 78th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 78th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 78th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2305 78th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2305 78th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2305 78th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 78th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 78th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 78th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2305 78th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
