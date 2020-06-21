2305 78th Avenue

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Amazing house in quiet neighborhood in west Greeley. Backs up to open space / greenbelt; there are no neighbors behind you! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a modern open floor plan and a lot of natural light. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a spacious pantry. Massive 2.5 car garage. Large unfinished basement, perfect for storage. Washer and dryer (included!) are on second floor with the bedrooms (you don't have drag laundry downstairs!). Fenced backyard with garden boxes, great for vegetables, herbs, etc. Part of the Windsor School district. Stay comfortable year-round with central air (both heating and AC).



Appliances Includes are: refrigerator/freezer, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2305-78th-ave-greeley-co-80634-usa/96f41bb2-b427-4224-9772-7d78fbd110a3



No Cats Allowed



