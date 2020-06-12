All apartments in Greeley
Last updated July 2 2020 at 2:24 AM

1805 28th St.

1805 28th Street · (720) 707-2929
Location

1805 28th Street, Greeley, CO 80631
Rolling Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Centrally located and close to everything! 5 minute drive to Greeley Mall, great dining and UNC!

Amazing updated 2 bedroom apartment in Greeley! Newer flooring, two-tone painted walls and cabinets with a great open floor plan. Centrally located and close to everything!

Pets accepted with an additional one time deposit of $250/pet and $35/month/pet. Breed restrictions apply. Pets must be under 55 pounds.

Utility bill back fee covers the water, sewer, and trash. Onsite laundry.

$40 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 28th St. have any available units?
1805 28th St. has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1805 28th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1805 28th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 28th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 28th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1805 28th St. offer parking?
No, 1805 28th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1805 28th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 28th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 28th St. have a pool?
No, 1805 28th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1805 28th St. have accessible units?
No, 1805 28th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 28th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 28th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 28th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 28th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
