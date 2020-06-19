1729 28th St.

Amenities
Centrally located and close to everything! 5 minute drive to Greeley Mall, great dining and UNC!
Amazing updated 2 bedroom apartment in Greeley! Newer flooring, two-tone painted walls and cabinets with a great open floor plan. Centrally located and close to everything!
Pets accepted with an additional one time deposit of $250/pet and $35/month/pet. Breed restrictions apply. Pets must be under 55 pounds.
Utility bill back fee covers the water, sewer, and trash. Onsite laundry.
$40 application fee per adult.