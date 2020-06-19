1729 28th St.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Centrally located and close to everything! 5 minute drive to Greeley Mall, great dining and UNC!



Amazing updated 2 bedroom apartment in Greeley! Newer flooring, two-tone painted walls and cabinets with a great open floor plan. Centrally located and close to everything!



Pets accepted with an additional one time deposit of $250/pet and $35/month/pet. Breed restrictions apply. Pets must be under 55 pounds.



Utility bill back fee covers the water, sewer, and trash. Onsite laundry.



$40 application fee per adult.