Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 separate 1 Car Garages Home - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 1-Car Garage Home - Beautiful wood floors in living room and in one of the bedrooms. Bathroom is newly redone. Lots of natural daylight throughout house. Yard is beautifully manicured. Two separate one car garages with automatic garage doors that provide for lots of additional storage. Huge fenced backyard with raised beds for gardening.
1607 6th Street
Greeley, CO 80631
Call 970-888-1129 to schedule an appointment.
Please visit our website, allaboutpropertiesllc.com, for additional properties.
(RLNE3942303)