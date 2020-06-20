All apartments in Greeley
1607 6th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1607 6th Street

1607 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1607 6th Street, Greeley, CO 80631
City Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 separate 1 Car Garages Home - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 1-Car Garage Home - Beautiful wood floors in living room and in one of the bedrooms. Bathroom is newly redone. Lots of natural daylight throughout house. Yard is beautifully manicured. Two separate one car garages with automatic garage doors that provide for lots of additional storage. Huge fenced backyard with raised beds for gardening.

1607 6th Street
Greeley, CO 80631

Call 970-888-1129 to schedule an appointment.

Please visit our website, allaboutpropertiesllc.com, for additional properties.

(RLNE3942303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 6th Street have any available units?
1607 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greeley, CO.
Is 1607 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1607 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1607 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 1607 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1607 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 1607 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1607 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1607 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1607 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
