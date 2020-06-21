All apartments in Greeley
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 Glenmere Road, Greeley, CO 80631

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Beautifully renovated home in desirable Glenmere Heights. This house is located on one of the best, quiet streets in Greeley, only one block from UNC, Glenmere Park and minutes from Northern Colorado Medical Center (NCMC). This house is not on a through street, very little traffic. Contemporary kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Home has a newer furnace, new hot water heater, newer air conditioning, new windows! Mature trees, nice landscaping, and sprinkler system. Stamped concrete patio in private back yard. Main level master bedroom, large walk-in closet and gorgeous master bath. Home has stackable washer and dryer included for your use. Formal living and dining rooms. Basement family room. 2nd story loft room could be used as an office, library, etc. Two additional bedrooms on 2nd story, both with hardwood floors. This is one of the nicest rentals you will see on the market. 1 year lease, $2200 deposit, tenant pays all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

