1501 Glenmere Road

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Beautifully renovated home in desirable Glenmere Heights. This house is located on one of the best, quiet streets in Greeley, only one block from UNC, Glenmere Park and minutes from Northern Colorado Medical Center (NCMC). This house is not on a through street, very little traffic. Contemporary kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Home has a newer furnace, new hot water heater, newer air conditioning, new windows! Mature trees, nice landscaping, and sprinkler system. Stamped concrete patio in private back yard. Main level master bedroom, large walk-in closet and gorgeous master bath. Home has stackable washer and dryer included for your use. Formal living and dining rooms. Basement family room. 2nd story loft room could be used as an office, library, etc. Two additional bedrooms on 2nd story, both with hardwood floors. This is one of the nicest rentals you will see on the market. 1 year lease, $2200 deposit, tenant pays all utilities