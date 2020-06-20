All apartments in Greeley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1319 16th Street Lower

1319 16th Street · (970) 673-3673
Location

1319 16th Street, Greeley, CO 80631

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1319 16th Street Lower · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Basement Apartment - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Basement Apartment - Lots of natural daylight, washer and dryer are provided in shared laundry room with upper tenants. Tenant splits electric and gas with upstairs tenant. Water and trash are paid by owner.

1319 16th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631

If you are interested, please fill out a guest card or click apply now and we can schedule a time with you to see the property.

You can also leave a message at 970-888-1129 for more information.

Please visit our website, allaboutpropertiesllc.com, for additional properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2142282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 16th Street Lower have any available units?
1319 16th Street Lower has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1319 16th Street Lower currently offering any rent specials?
1319 16th Street Lower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 16th Street Lower pet-friendly?
No, 1319 16th Street Lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 1319 16th Street Lower offer parking?
No, 1319 16th Street Lower does not offer parking.
Does 1319 16th Street Lower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 16th Street Lower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 16th Street Lower have a pool?
No, 1319 16th Street Lower does not have a pool.
Does 1319 16th Street Lower have accessible units?
No, 1319 16th Street Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 16th Street Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 16th Street Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 16th Street Lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 16th Street Lower does not have units with air conditioning.
